“Celebrating with Fire,” local class helps veterans with PTSD

On a cold Tuesday night on River Drive in Davenport, a single room inside a brick building is heating up.

The mission? Make a vase.

“You start with just gathering of the glass and end up with a piece that you never in your mind would make,” said Fernando Marquez, a current active military member living on the Rock Island Arsenal.

The teams of two split up, each with their own creation in mind.

These teams, though, know what it’s like to complete a mission.

“You kinda focus on your glass,” said Mark Van Osdel, a veteran of the US Navy and US Army. “You can focus on your veteran buddy.”

Five vets are in a class called “Celebrating with Fire” put on by the nonprofit, Hot Glass.

It aims to help veterans with PTSD.

“Their eyes get really big,” said Joel Ryser, Executive Director of Hot Glass. “Then when they feel how hot things were, they’ve been in the heat before, right? They’ve got a lot of courage. They’re willing to try anything. They don’t give up. That’s the neat thing about working with them.”

For Van Osdel, the walls around Hot Glass shield him from the problems he faces in everyday life.

“There’s nothing here that I’m worried about,” he said.

The walls around the kiln, shield what gives him that escape.

“The camaraderie of being with your soldiers and your buddies again. Even though they’re not the ones you were with over in Iraq, when veterans get together, you bond,” he added.

“They know how to have each other’s back in the military, but they also know how to have each other’s back in glass blowing,” said Ryser. “Glass blowing is an art where you help each other do it, you do it as a team.”

The team Van Osdel is on, may end tonight.

But even after today’s mission, the battle unfortunately lives on.

“It’s not a cure,” said Van Osdel. “It takes your mind off of things for a while and it helps.”