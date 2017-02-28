Davenport prepares for minor Mississippi River flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — City leaders are preparing for minor flooding along the Mississippi River in the coming days.

On Tuesday morning, February 28, 2017, forecasters with the National Weather Service were predicting river levels of 13 feet on Wednesday morning, March 1, 2017. This would put the river into the action phase with the river reaching minor flood stage by the weekend. At this point, officials are expecting the river to reach 15.8 feet by Monday, March 6, 2017.

In preparation for predicted river levels, the city has made sandbags available for pickup at Davenport’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2606 S Concord, and at the Marquette Facility located at 232 S Marquette between 6:30am and 2:30pm, Monday through Friday.

The boat dock at Marquette is scheduled for removal on or before Wednesday, and the dock at Credit Island will be secured.

Officials say based on predicted conditions, South Concord will likely be closed between River Driver and Utah sometime Wednesday. Crews are monitoring conditions and will activate other flood measures as conditions arrive.

For more information on flooding and response activities visit http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/flood.

