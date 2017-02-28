Fascinated With Fabric

NEW WINDSOR, Ill. (KWQC) — He calls his home a museum. A place where people come to see em. Eighty three year old Larry Streeter of New Windsor spends two to three hours a night in those cozy confines doing crossed stitching.

Streeter says it is relaxing. It is good therapy. Each piece makes a statement. He has designed more than six hundred since he began in 1981.

He designs pieces featuring horses, Victorian ladies, Christmas Trees, and much more. The beautiful art decorates the rooms at his home.

Some are dedicated to his mother. Larry says this hobby keeps his hands busy. He jokes and says it is also cheaper than drinking.

There are couch cushions and quilt patch samplers. Floral pieces and bunnies. Larry writes a message on the back of each piece.

Does he have a favorite? Streeter says they are like your children. Some days, one is more favored than the other!

