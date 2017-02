GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) — Multiple positions were identified for elimination at the school board meeting on Monday night, February 27, 2017.

Superintendent Ralph Grimm says the Board of Education for Galesburg District 205 approved reduction in force notices for 14 positions. Those positions include three nurses, a special education teacher and 10 elementary teachers.

