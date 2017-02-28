Moline finds no wrongdoing in “time theft” investigation; firefighter files lawsuit

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — An outside investigation has found no wrongdoing related to time cards in Moline City government. Last fall the City Council was made aware of possible time card issues and time theft. The Council ordered an independent investigation and took steps to hire a forensic auditor if needed.

The City Attorney said Tuesday the independent investigation revealed no criminal wrongdoing or fraud occurred. However, the investigation revealed shortcomings in the time keeping system and time tracking policies over the past decade. The City Attorney said they’ve fixed the issues, but will not release any more details because it’s now an internal personnel issue.

The City’s announcement comes one day after a Moline firefighter filed a lawsuit in federal court. In the lawsuit, Battalion Chief Todd Allen said he was the subject of the time keeping investigation. Allen said the investigation was retaliation for a separate harassment claim he made.

Allen said in his lawsuit a formal complaint caused the City to investigate the timekeeping issue a year ago. His lawsuit said that investigation revealed problems with the City’s fire department timekeeping system but cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Allen said after that decision, another firefighter continued to make false allegations about Allen stealing time from the City. Allen said several aldermen initiated the second investigation to influence the outcome of the current mayoral race.

Allen is asking for punitive damages to be awarded to him. None of the parties Allen is suing have responded to the filing in court.