Severe weather possible in QCA

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – It may be February, but some spring-like storms are expected to arrive in the KWQC-TV6 viewing area.

A threat for severe weather is in the forecast, and could bring hail and damaging winds. According to Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland, “an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.”

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the viewing area.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has some advice for being prepared for severe weather including staying informed of any changes in the weather.

Be sure to seek shelter if a weather alert has been issued. The best shelter is a basement or an interior room or hallway on the lowest level, preferably without windows.