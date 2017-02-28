Some local races won’t be decided until Wednesday

Quad Cities, IL (KWQC) – Some Moline races will not be decided until Wednesday when the Rock Island County clerk’s office counts the write-ins on the ballots. The races in question are for Moline Mayor and Alderman At Large which both had write-in candidates. An official with the clerk’s office did tell TV6 that Stephanie Acri did receive enough votes to move on to the April election along with incumbent Mayor Scott Raes. Officials will also need to tally the votes for write in candidate Sonia Berg in the alderman at large race as well. For other results go to http://www.kwqc.com.

Advertisement