Some local races won’t be decided until Wednesday

By Published:
(Joe Hall/Flickr Commons/CC BY 2.0)
(Joe Hall/Flickr Commons/CC BY 2.0)

Quad Cities, IL (KWQC) – Some Moline races will not be decided until Wednesday when the Rock Island County clerk’s office counts the write-ins on the ballots. The races in question are for Moline Mayor and Alderman At Large which both had write-in candidates. An official with the clerk’s office did tell TV6 that Stephanie Acri did receive enough votes to move on to the April election along with incumbent Mayor Scott Raes. Officials will also need to tally the votes for write in candidate Sonia Berg in the alderman at large race as well. For other results go to http://www.kwqc.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s