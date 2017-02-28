Springfield police officer charged in altercation with 19-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – A Springfield police officer has been arrested on charges after an investigation into a altercation with a 19-year-old. According to Illinois State Police, on Feb. 27, 2017, an officer had been sent to a home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say the 19-year-old male, who was not the suspect in the case, became upset, and a verbal altercation led to a physical confrontation between the officer and the man. The 19 year-old was not arrested.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera, as well as a camera from another responding officer. The Springfield Police Department asked ISP to investigate and the evidence was brought to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office. The police officer was arrested on Feb. 28, 2017, at the Springfield Police Department on charges of battery and official misconduct.

The investigation is ongoing.