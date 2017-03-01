Damage assessment after storms target Ottawa, Ill.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service Chicago Office says preliminary storm damage survey results indicate an EF-1 tornado impacted Oregon, Ill. A much more powerful EF-3 tornado hit near Naplate, which is near Ottawa.

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) – The roar of chainsaws could be heard all morning has neighbors on First Avenue worked to clean up the damage. Severe storms targeted the central Illinois city on February, 28, 2017.

Many streets are littered with downed trees and and power lines. At one home, snapped tree branches are scattered across the year and the storm uprooted a huge tree in the back yard, taking a fence down with it.

Meanwhile, city and county officials held a news conference. Ottawa Mayor Robert Eschbach talked about the damage throughout his community.

“The main area that we’ve got problems in is the south side of Ottawa, roughly east of Route 23. That area has restricted access right now. There are downed power poles, trees all over the place, downed wires,” said

Many of the side streets are closed or restricted, due to downed power lines and trees. Mayor Eschbach says they will enforce who will be allowed in.

“The only people that will be allowed in are residents that can prove their residency with a drivers license or contractors that are registered at the city,” Eschbach added.

Officials also warn residents to leave the clean-up until crews can assess the damage and ensure safety.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, 76-year-old Wayne Tuntland has died. He was with another man when a tree fell on the pair. The other man was injured.

Emergency operations are under way and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner toured the damage, as well. He says it could have been worse.

“Now we want to make sure we help the community recover quickly. We’re going to have the state resources here to help wityh the cleanup. Help with the organization, make sure the shelters provide a home for those who need a place to stay.” said Rauner.

He also thanked first responders for all their hard work.