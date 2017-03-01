Davenport throws out plan to merge parks board and levee commission

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport city leaders scrap a proposal to combine the Levee Improvement Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory board. It’s been a contentious issue with many members of the public inundating council members with their concerns.

This all stems from a closer look at city commissions and boards over the last year. Some were found to no longer be necessary and there were ideas brought forward to make others operate more effectively.

The parks board and levee commission came together Wednesday afternoon, March 1st. It was clear after a lot of discussion that members felt remaining as two separate groups is best. Later, at the Committee of the Whole meeting they brought some suggestions to city leaders that may have helped turned the tables.

Much of the argument is that each group has members with certain expertise. One focuses on the riverfront and works to vet potential developments. The other deals with more than 40 parks across the city. But members also recognized there are areas where overlapping issues could be better dealt with.

Among more than a dozen proposed updates that came out of the joint meeting is to have similar meetings together on a quarterly basis along with including the city council annually.

The levee commission hopes to expand from seven members to ten in an effort to have all wards represented in people who are appointed. There’s also a desire to improve public access. That might be through a change in meeting times and places, as well as online presence.

“We would also like the city staff to research the consequences of changing the parks and rec advisory board back to a commission,” said Rich Thomas, Chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. If that request became reality the city council would then need a super majority to overrule a negative recommendation.

Several council members thanked the board and commission members for coming together and proposing changes.

“I think you’ve come up with some great suggestions, I know the council has had some pretty good ideas too,” said Alderman Ray Ambrose.

Instead of tabling the second reading of the ordinance that would merge them, city leaders voted 9-1 to delete the proposal. But there is still plenty to consider on the future of these volunteer groups.

“I’d like to take a look at what they’re proposing. I like some of what I heard and there might be some common ground to move forward with some of their ideas,” said Alderman Jason Gordon.

The city attorney and staff will now draw up a completely new ordinance. It’s expected to be ready for a first reading in a few council cycles. Mayor Frank Klipsch was not at Wednesday’s meeting. He was among a group of mayors in Washington D.C. as part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.