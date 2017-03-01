False social media posts claim ICE raids in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) – Social media posts claiming that ICE was conducting raids in Dubuque reportedly spread across the internet Wednesday. Police say those raids never happened.

Lieutenant Scott Baxter said in a press release that the Dubuque Police Department became aware of social media posts claiming that ICE officials were conducting raids in Dubuque and taking illegal immigrants into custody. However, the information in these social media posts is untrue.

“The Dubuque Police Department is unaware of any such operation and/or the presence of any federal personnel in Dubuque for this purpose,” the press release said about the alleged raids.

The press release went on the say that police believe the information in these posts has been fabricated, and the posts were spread by individuals who failed to fact-check the information.

 

