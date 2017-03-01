Flood preps in Davenport – Road closures start Thursday

By Published:
flood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The City of Davenport has updated plans for a minor flood on the Mississippi River with the first road closure expected on Thurs. March 2, 2017. S. Concord St. from River Dr. to Utah Ave. will be closed to traffic.

In addition, the boat dock at Marquette St. has been removed. It will be returned once river levels are back to normal. Also, Credit Island Park and bike bridge will be closed on Friday. The bike path between Credit Island and Le Claire Park will be closed, since water will begin to impact portions of LeClaire Park. Access to the compost facility will be detoured.

The river is currently below flood stage, which is 15 feet. The river is expected to crest as much as a foot over flood stage by Saturday.

Sandbags are available for pickup at Davenport’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2606 S Concord, and at the Marquette Facility located at 232 S Marquette between 6:30am and 2:30pm, Monday through Friday.

The river is currently below flood stage, which is 15 feet. The river is expected to crest as much as a foot over flood stage by Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s