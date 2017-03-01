Freeman defeats longtime E. Moline Mayor Thodos

Former East Moline Police Chief Reggie Freeman won Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary election by a wide margin over incumbent John Thodos.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – East Moline voters have elected a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

Freeman received 59.9% of the vote compared to Mayor Thodos’ 23.4%.

Alderman Gary Westbrook finished with 16.6%.

Freeman faces no opposition in the upcoming April general election, meaning he is set to become East Moline’s next mayor.

Thodos was elected mayor in 2005.

