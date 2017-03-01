Hazmat team investigates chemical spill in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The Clinton Fire Department and a Davenport hazmat team are investigating a chemical spill that shut down a street Wednesday.

Officials with the Davenport hazmat team tell KWQC that some barrels holding Tetrahydrofuran began leaking, and the odor forced crews to evacuate the area of 85 Main Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that the barrels had been undisturbed for a long time, perhaps decades, and now rust has caused at least one barrel to start leaking.

