Illinois towns see damage, power outages after deadly storms-UPDATED

UPDATE: The LaSalle County coroner has identified the victim that died in Ottawa as 76-year-old Wayne Tuntland.

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Communities across Illinois are cleaning up after deadly storms producing tornadoes moved through much of the Midwest.

At least three people died and authorities reported minor injuries. In Illinois, the storms damaged homes and businesses and toppled trees and powerlines.

In southwestern Illinois, many residents were still without power in Randolph County. Golf-ball sized hail was reported in Edwardsville.

In the central Illinois community of Washburn, several homes were damaged. Resident Nelda Bezille tells the Peoria Journal-Star that her garage collapsed on her car.

Two people were killed in Illinois, including a person in the central Illinois city of Ottawa.

The National Weather Service has dispatched survey teams to catalogue damage. Meteorologist Amy Seeley says the teams on Wednesday also will determine how long tornados were on the ground.