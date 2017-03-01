Jackson County Sheriff’s Department still searching for two escaped inmates

Maquoketa, IA – (KWQC) The Jackson County sheriff’s office is searching for two escaped inmates tonight, Andrew Combs and Joseph Willey, who were both held on burglary charges. The sheriff’s department says they are now following new leads, but now people in the Maquoketa area are wondering when these two men will be caught. Combs is the same man who was involved in a mobile home attempted burglary, that left one man in the hospital in January.

“I have little nieces and nephews who live around here and they’re really scared and I don’t feel safe and I know the parents don’t feel safe either I was scared, I was very scared,” said Debbie Manning, a resident of that trailer park in Maquoketa.

Combs and Willey escaped the facility through a gate in the jail yard. For chief deputy Steve Schroeder, how they did it, remains a mystery.

“How they pried that gate open, I don’t know for the life of me I don’t know how they would have been able to,” Schroeder said.

But he says there are several leads to their whereabouts.

“We got a couple of phone calls this morning that we’re following up on, they’re going to take them out of County and we’re trying to figure out which was these two men took off, we’ve been reviewing surveillance video from different locations based on the information we’ve received.”

Schroder says he wants the community to know, it’s only a matter of time before the two men are caught.

“I want them to feel hopeful that we’re going to catch these individuals, and they will be caught eventually,” he added.

The sheriff’s department also tell us they believe the two men stole a charcoal gray ford F-250 super duty truck. Law enforcement officials are actively searching inside and outside of the county for the escaped inmates.