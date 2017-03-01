Acri will be listed on April ballot-UPDATED

UPDATE: The numbers are in for the Moline mayoral primary. Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk John Brown says the hand count of write-in ballots is finished and Mayor Scott Raes, who was the only person on the ballot, received 799 votes.

In order to be listed on the ballot in the April election, the write-in candidates needed at least 10% of Raes’ total, 80 votes. Alderman at-large Stephanie Acri received 2,984 votes and will be on the April ballot. The other four write-in candidates failed to make the cut.

Brown says there could still be some provisional ballots that could change the numbers, but those numbers represent the unofficial count until the numbers are verified later.

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) – Some Moline races will not be decided until Wednesday when the Rock Island County clerk’s office counts the write-ins on the ballots.

The races in question are for Moline Mayor and Alderman At Large which both had write-in candidates.

An official with the clerk’s office did tell TV6 that Stephanie Acri did receive enough votes to move on to the April election along with incumbent Mayor Scott Raes.

Officials will also need to tally the votes for write in candidate Sonia Berg in the alderman at large race as well. For other results go to http://www.kwqc.com.