Two arrested in Dixon, Ill. on drug charges

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday, February 27, 2017. The Lee County Joint Operations Group executed a search warrant at 820 West Fourth Street in Dixon.

During the search of the home, over 15 grams of cocaine and over 100 grams of cannabis was discovered. According to police, all drugs were found to be packaged for sale.

Police arrested 30-year-old Heather N. Pitchford of 820 West Fourth Street and charged here with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of public housing, a class x felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a class x felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams cocaine), a class 1 felony, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams), a class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of cannabis (100-500 grams), a class 4 felony. On Tuesday, Pitchford was also charged with 2 counts of endangering the life and health of a child (class a misdemeanor).

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Seth Broadnax of 820 West Fourth Street. The arrest warrant included charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of public housing, a class x felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a class x felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams cocaine), a class 1 felony, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams), a class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of cannabis (100-500 grams), a class 4 felony.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Seth Broadnax is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Lee/Ogle Crime stoppers at (888) CAUGHTU or (888) 228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous.