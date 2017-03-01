“We got hit hard…” Illinois nursing home flattened by possible tornado

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) — A nursing home in the path of Tuesday’s storm is destroyed. The LaSalle County Nursing Home posted an update online early Wednesday, saying all residents and employees were safely evacuated.

“Our residents have been relocated to several facilities and hospitals nearby,” the post said. “We will contact their families and keep them updated as to where their loved ones are staying at this time.”

Crews were still surveying the damage Wednesday morning, but Ottawa was hit hard by what appears to be a tornado. Trees are snapped, limbs and power lines are littering the streets. Homes and businesses also sustained significant damage.

Equinox Weather was chasing the storm through LaSalle County and captured several photos of damage to the nursing home.

Damage at the LaSalle County Nursing Home. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/cG86vyKCtR — Equinox Weather, LLC (@EquinoxWeather) February 28, 2017

The facility is thanking everyone for their prayers and asking for continued patience.