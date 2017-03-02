All That Jazz

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A scholar, artist, teacher, and priest. Father Edward Catich is a legendary name on the Saint Ambrose University campus in Davenport.

What many people might not know is this world renowned calligrapher was also a gifted jazz musician. His is a rags to riches story. At age twelve, Catich was orphaned and sent to Mooseheart near Aurora, Illinois. He was a member of the student band there.

He became a sign painter, and living in the Chicago area during Prohibition, Ed Catich also performed at small nightclubs. The professional musician eventually enrolled at Saint Ambrose.

He was ordained a priest in 1938 and served on the faculty at Saint Ambrose for forty years.

Saint Ambrose grad Paul Herrera knew Father Catich quite well. Herrera was one of his students and is writing a book about the priest.

Herrera says Father Catich played the trumpet and the harmonica. He also wrote beautiful musical manuscripts. The notes were exquisite, written with care and precision.

A priest. A musician. A Renaissance man. Edward Michael Catich died in 1979. His life’s work to be revered!

