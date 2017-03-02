Iowa Bill to change distillery laws passes committee, will head to house floor

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC)- On Friday, bills that do not make it through committee in the Iowa Legislature will not make it to the house and senate floor this session.

But, one bill that could change laws for distilleries, wineries and breweries will.

Iowa House Study Bill 108 and Senate Study Bill 1097 are two coinciding bills in each chamber. HSB 108 passed through a house committee last week. Meaning it will hit the Iowa House floor in the future.

It’s a four year battle that Ryan Burchett, Co-Owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company, has faced.

“Last year we made it through full committee in the house,” he said. “Then through Ways and Means Committee and we were ready to go to the floor and there was some tension between the house and senate. They couldn’t come to an agreement so it just stopped there.”

This time around, he’s confident. Especially after the state formed a group of distilleries, vintners and brewers from across Iowa. His brother and co-owner of the distillery, Garrett, was on the panel.

“We basically said, ‘let’s get everybody in the room that knows what is going on and let’s navigate some of these hot button issues to try to figure out a working situation,'” Burchett said.

The bills would do a few things to “level the playing field” for small breweries, distilleries and wineries.

They increase the cap for distilleries from 50,000 gallons per year to 100,000 gallons.

Plus, would allow breweries to sell growlers, smaller than 72 ounces, outside of their building without a distributor; and serve wine by the glass.

The two bills would also allow distilleries to serve their liquor by the glass in their own building.

“We want you to be able to come in and sit down and enjoy an old fashioned made with Cody Road Whiskey while looking at the Mississippi River,” Burchett said. “That sounds pretty good to me.”

He says that measure in the bill would benefit him and other area businesses.

“We’re creating a business climate, that’s just going to make that continue to grow in the state,” He said. “It’s something that we’re really proud of being a part of and we’re really optimistic we can get this thing passed.”