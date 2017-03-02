Law enforcement raids Caterpillar facilities in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK) — A Caterpillar spokeswoman told NBC affiliate WEEK that law enforcement was at various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities Thursday morning, March 2, 2017, executing a search warrant. The spokeswoman said Caterpillar is cooperating.

According to a WEEK source within the building, law enforcement are there for tax documents. Multiple sources inside Caterpillar headquarters have told WEEK that human resources are telling employees that law enforcement are executing a search warrant.

The sources said employees are told law enforcement will be in employees spaces but do not wish to disrupt work. The sources said HR is telling employees there are no safety concerns.

