Lawmakers respond to Jeff Sessions news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (KWQC) – Lawmakers are reacting to a news conference held by newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the investigation into Russian dealings during the 2016 election. Sessions announced Thurs., March 2, 2017 that he will recuse himself from the federal investigation. Sessions faced mounting pressure to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley (R- Iowa) released the following statement:

“First and foremost, any talk of resignation is nonsense. We all know Attorney General Sessions to be an honest and forthright public servant. When we spoke earlier this afternoon, between votes on the Senate floor, I suggested, as I did with Attorney General Lynch after she met with President Clinton on her airplane, that his recusal may be the best course of action. He indicated that he had been consulting with the professionals at the department, and that he agreed. There’s little doubt that alleged conflicts, no matter how flimsy and regardless of whether or not they are based in fact, will be used against him to discredit him and any potential investigation into alleged conversations between the campaign and the Russian government. So, his actions today were the right thing to do. “And, I appreciate that he will be sending a letter to the committee, as I asked him to do, to clear up any confusion regarding his testimony so we can put this issue to bed once and for all.”

Rep. Dave Loebsack, (D-Iowa) released this statement earlier in the day, before Sessions’ announcement.

“Every week, there is a new distraction from the administration preventing us from focusing on the important work of debating legislation such as a comprehensive jobs package that would put folks across Iowa and the nation back to work. It is now clear that Attorney General Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In light of the newly released report, the Attorney General must resign. “These new revelations about the Attorney General’s dealing with the Russians reinforce the need for a truly independent, outside, bipartisan investigation into the President and his staff’s dealings with Russians. A simple recusal is no longer enough, Attorney General Sessions must resign so that we can focus on creating jobs and growing our nation’s economy.”