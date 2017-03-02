Libertarian Party receives official status in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State has announced that the Libertarian Party has obtained official party status in Iowa. The status went into effect on March 1, 2017.

A press release provided by the office said that the party’s presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, received 3.8 percent of the vote in the November 2016 general election. Iowa code says that a party must have at least two percent of the vote to obtain official party status.

“I would like to congratulate the Libertarian Party of Iowa on being recognized as an official political party by the state,” Secretary Paul D. Pate said said in the press release. “I encourage all Iowans to become and remain active in the political process.”

The party’s candidates for president and governor must maintain a minimum of two percent of the vote in each general election to remain an official party. The the party fails to receive enough votes, the party’s official status will be cancelled.

Gary Johnson received 59,186 votes in Iowa. The current number of registered Libertarian voters in Iowa is 9,100.