Muscatine Button Factory restaurant now learning lab

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – An old Muscatine building is getting new life and helping local students.

The Button Factory restaurant building in the downtown Muscatine will offer a lab and lecture space for Muscatine Community College students in the culinary and hospitality programs.

“We’ll be able to work with them and support the hotel once they get open with our journeyman graduates,” said Brad Scott, Chef Facilitator for Apprenticeships through Scott Community College.

“And hospitality students so front of the house and back of the house,” added Hospitality Facilitator for Scott Community College Diane Stanley.

The Merille Hotel is set to open in the next year or so right next to the old Button Factory restaurant. Hotel staff and other local restaurants provide internship opportunities for students like Logan Leonard right in Muscatine.

“I’m actually born and raised in Blue Grass,” Leonard said. “But it’s a short drive out here, better than me having to drive all the way into town to go to Scott.”

And the building offers a unique learning environment. A lecture space is feet away from a kitchen, and internship opportunities are nearby.

“A lot of the local restaurants are right down the street from here,” Leonard said.

Locals like Jane Collinson say they are excited for the opportunities this affords the community.

“To be able to say we’re training people here to do exactly what we need them to do it’s a great opportunity,” she said.

And some are hopeful to see these MCC students make a permanent move post-graduation.

“That’s the idea is get some great places, maybe open your own place and maybe stay in this area,” Scott said.

The culinary apprenticeship is a three year program. Hospitality is a one-year diploma or certificate program.