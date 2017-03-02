Muscatine Police say 2 stabbed in overnight incident at Walmart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — Police were called to a stabbing at the Walmart on Highway 61, early Thursday morning, March 2, 2017. The call came in around 1:28 a.m..

Police tell us two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released later that morning.

After a criminal investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Sonny Boyce of Georgia and charged him with robbery in the first degree.

We’ve reached out to the Muscatine Police to find out what connection Boyce had to the stabbings. We are waiting to hear back from them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, Ext. 608 or send them a private message through their Facebook Page. Callers can remain anonymous.