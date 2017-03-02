New businesses in Galesburg spark growth in the community

GALESBURG, Il. (KWQC)- The Galesburg community is in the midst of making several improvements to the city. One of the changes, is the amount of new businesses in the downtown area. City leaders said over the last 18 months over a dozen new businesses have opened. Ken Springer, President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development, said the new businesses have sparked growth throughout the community.

“As a community we’re always glad to see new development happening,” Springer said. “That means new tax dollars for the community, new opportunity of places to go, shop and eat and of course just a better quality of life overall.”

Springer said when the Maytag Plant closed in 2004 over 2,000 jobs were lost. Officials have spent the last decade working to bring many of the jobs back. Within the last two years, Kohls, Willow Haven, Glo Bar Juice & Smoothie, and the Holiday Inn are a few of the businesses that have opened.

“I would characterize the new businesses opening up in Galesburg as being pretty evenly balanced,” Springer said. “Chains are great they are businesses just like any other type of business, generally very familiar to customers and consumers but locally owned businesses are cool too because they add character to your community.”

Hidden Hills Winery and a Burger King are set to open in the near future.