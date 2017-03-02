Ottawa residents rally behind community after tornado

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) – People in LaSalle County, Illinois are coming together for recovery after a tornado devastated parts of the county.

“As a community you have to pull together and support each other,” said Ottawa resident Theresa Poundstone.

“Our first thought was how are we going to give back to this community to be a big help,” said Ottawa restaurant owner Ruki Mustafa.

Hours after devastation hit their town people in Ottawa immediately thought about what comes next.

“[Tuesday] night as me and my husband were sitting at home thinking about what we could do,” Mustafa said.

She and her husband are owners of Sunfield restaurant. Wednesday morning they decided to provide free breakfast for first responders.

“The first thought we had was to take care of the cops people, that are out there basically all day you know and all night trying to keep the community safe,” Mustafa said.

Others like former resident Marie Poundston wanted to bring everyone together.

“I created the page because I saw a need for us all to come together, unite,” the former Ottawa resident said.

Although she currently lives more than 70 miles away, in Bloomington, Illinois, Poundstone said she needed to find a way to help. That is why she created a Facebook page Tuesday night, dedicated to coordinating volunteer and donations efforts.

“That’s one of the main roles of this Facebook page and any other platforms that are introduced [are] that there will be ways to help and we can all contribute to that,” Poundstone said.

It’s something some could say she gets from her mom.

“[Wednesday] morning I called Gina right away and said as a group at Coldwell Banker we have to duplicate what we did a couple years ago too,” Marie’s mother Theresa said.

Theresa and her co-workers are working to assist the Red Cross. The relief organization is set up at Ottawa Township High School.

“To get some traffic away from the high school and get you know some man power here to get some donations distributed at one time when they need them,” Theresa said of taking donations at the local Coldwell Banker building.

Both mom and daughter said they are not surprised by the community’s willingness to help. And said they are proud to be from Ottawa.

“Just because it’s not my home anymore doesn’t mean it’s not my hometown, and I care about it more now than ever before,” Marie said.

According to the City of Ottawa’s Facebook page volunteer efforts are being coordinated through North Central Illinois Council of Governments.