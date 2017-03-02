Restaurant Week continues across the QCA

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – The Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau has once again organized Restaurant Week.

During the seven day event, local restaurants prepare a special menu with discounted options.

“People may not realize that we have so many visitors coming to our restaurants in the Quad Cities. But, I mean that’s all you do when you are on vacation go out to eat, try the local restaurants [and] see what’s going on,” said Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jessica Waytenick. “So, I really think to have a strong community for our visitors that includes a variety of restaurants and strong restaurants as well.”

The owner of Cool Beanz, a coffee house in Rock Island, Annette Hutto, said she has been participating in the event for about three years. Hutto is just one of the restaurants that said the week focused on QCA cuisine helps her business.

“I think any ways that you can continue to, especially as a coffee house and being known as a coffee house, we can do to let people know that we serve food and we serve really great food, is good for us,” said Hutto.

Bob Rebitzer’s family owns Bierstube, a German/American Bar and Grill in Moline and LeClaire, Illinois. Rebitzer says this year they saw definite spike on the first few days of the event.

“Just looking back at Monday, Tuesday we saw an extremely good spike in Moline,” said Rebitzer. “LeClaire also did very very well. So every year, we are more than enthusiastic to participate.”

The event expands outside just the Quad Cities and into the surrounding area, with restaurants in Princeton and Port Byron, Illinois participating. Over 30 restaurants across the QCA are taking part in the Restaurant Week 2017. To check out their specials, visitors can head to the event’s main website.