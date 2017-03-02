The Latest: Sessions says he didn’t lie when testifying

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ talks with the Russian ambassador (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he didn’t lie when he testified during his confirmation hearing that he had no interaction with Russians during the 2016 election campaign.

At a news conference Thursday, he continued to draw a distinction between his conversations with the Russian ambassador in his role as a senator and his role in the Trump campaign.

Still, Sessions is recusing himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election. He says he is doing so at the urging of senior career officials in the Justice Department.

Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will handle any matters related to the investigation.

