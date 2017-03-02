Three QC men indicted on home invasion, robbery charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – (KWQC) – The Quad City area men have been indicted on home invasion and robbery charges. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Deaunta Tyler, 29 of East Moline, 35-year-old Ledell Tyler of Silvis and 24-year-old Dalvent Jackson of East Moline are charged.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 7, 2017, the three men robbed and attempted to take illegal drugs and cash from the victims in Rock Island County. The suspects are also charged with possession of firearms, which were allegedly discharged during the robbery.

All three are in custody. The trial is scheduled for April 17.