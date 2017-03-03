Chance the Rapper, Illinois governor discuss school funding

Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on in Philadelphia. Chance the Rapper has led hundreds of people from a concert he headlined through Chicago's business district and to an early voting site. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
.CHICAGO (AP) – Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to press for immediate funding for cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, but says he left “flustered” over “vague answers.”

Friday’s unusual one-on-one meeting comes as the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers are locked in a two-year budget stalemate.

The meeting was set after the rapper – real name Chancelor Bennett – won three Grammys last month. Rauner tweeted congratulations, and Chance, who attended Chicago schools, asked for a sit-down.

Chance says they talked about $215 million in school pension help Rauner vetoed, saying “kids are on the table.” He says he gave Rauner his cellphone number and would watch legislative efforts.

Rauner deemed it a “good exchange of views,” noting the rapper’s passion. Rauner has said the $215 million should’ve been tied to reforms.

