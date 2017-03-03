Davenport Compost Facility to to extend weekend hours for early spring cleanup

By Published:
Photo: Flickr - regan76
Photo: Flickr – regan76

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The unseasonably warm weather in the QCA has allowed for many to get out and prepare their gardens for spring planting. But what do you do with all of the yard waste?

To help Davenport residents, the Compost Facility is extending its days of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 3pm, beginning Saturday, March 5, 2017. Yard waste drop-off disposal fees will apply.

For those looking for curbside pickup, you’ll have to wait until the service starts back up on Monday, April 3, 2017. The Compost Facility’s summer hours also begin on April 3, with summer hours extending the weekday hours of operation.

Free, no sticker yard waste weeks are Monday, April 3, 2017 through Friday, April 14, 2017. Only City of Davenport solid waste customers are eligible for no sticker yard waste weeks.

During free yard waste weeks residents may place yard wastes in a Kraft-ply bag or their yard waste cart on their normal collection day without the $1.60 yard waste sticker or yard waste cart collection fee. Drop-off at the Davenport Compost Facility is also free for solid waste customers during free yard waste weeks.

For more information on solid waste collection and schedules visit http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/solidwaste.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s