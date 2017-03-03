Dubuque police search for missing endangered person

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are asking for help from the public in finding a young man who went missing on Fri. Mar. 3, 2017. Police are looking for 19-year-old Devante Schumacher. They say he could be in danger, due to a pre-existing condition.

Schumacher is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 185 pounds. He may have been last seen in the area of the Mines of Spain.

Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to the Dubuque Police Department (563)589-4415 or your local law enforcement agency.

