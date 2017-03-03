E. Coli outbreak prompts recall of I. M. Healthy SoyNut Butter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) You better check that peanut butter substitute before eating it. The Illinois Department of Health announce a recall of SoyNut Butter products after 12 confirmed cases of illness due to E. coli.

I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter Company, headquartered in Illinois, is voluntarily recalling its soy nut butter products and testing is under way to find the source of the contamination. The illnesses are confirmed in five states, none in Illinois.

SoyNut Butter is a nut-free substitute for peanut butter.

IDPH recommends consumers do not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or granola coated with SoyNut Butter produced by SoyNut Butter Company for now.

Symptoms of E. coli infection vary but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.