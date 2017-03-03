Hot Rods and Stock Cars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — He is interested in almost anything with wheels. Ken Reimers is a model maker. The Davenport man builds model race cars. Hundreds of them.

He is especially interested in dirt track cars. His apartment is a showroom He does the painting, the decal work, and design on these plastic pieces.

“Retro” Reimers enjoys the throwbacks. The Ford Plymouth or Chevy. Each with its own unique style.

He also pays tribute to the local dirt rack legends. His apartment is lined with dozens of photos he has taken at race tracks. Pictures of the drivers who have enjoyed tremendous success competing behind the wheel at area tracks.

Ken also is an artist. He created the cartoon character Hot Rod Bob in 1999.

Fun on four wheels. Reimers describes his hobby as “automotive overload.” He jokingly refers to himself as a stoplight drag racer!

