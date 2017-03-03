Iowa state trooper saves a man from burning car

Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) The right place at the right time, one man’s life was saved after an Iowa state trooper pulled him from a burning car. It happened on golden valley drive, between I-74 and nautical ridge road in Bettendorf.

Iowa state trooper Dustin Henningsen was the man who risked his life to save another. He sprung into action after he noticed the car fuming with smoke, then crashing into a ditch.

“When i got up to the vehicle at that point is was on fire, mostly in the engine compartment and I could see somebody inside,” Henningsen said.

Henningsen says what happened next was natural instinct

“I tried to unlock the doors, I could see that the subject was in there, he wasn’t moving, I could see that his eyes were open, but he wasn’t physically able to open the door for me, at that point I went back and got a crow bar out of my truck,”

After several attempts to rescue the man, nothing worked.

“I moved to the front driver window because the fire and the smoke and the heat was getting more intense, at some point the engine exploded and shot flames and heat and smoke and fumes at me and it just took my breath away, I began to get worried that I wasn’t going to get him out,” Henningsen

But he says he couldn’t give up.

“So i ran around down this hill to the front driver side window and i began to hit that as hard as i could and eventually i was able to reach in lock the door and get access to the inside of the vehicle.”

He describes the scene as the scariest 4 minutes of his life.

“When you’re breaking out three windows, you’re using fire extinguishers, you’re doing everything you can to get him out, 4 minutes just goes by so fast.”

But he says he’s thankful he could help save someone else’s

“I don’t feel like a hero, i know that any person in my situation would have done the same thing had they had the tools and the ability, i’m thankful that this is another incident where we’re able to help somebody and make sure somebody’s safe and i’m thankful for that.”