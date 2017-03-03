Man arrested for eluding near Rock Falls, Ill.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — A Rockford, Ill. man was charged with multiple offences after Sheriff’s officials say he refused to stop for deputies on Interstate 88. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Deputies say they attempted to stop 37-year-old Luke C. Thorsen around milepost 35 on I-88. They say they the chase was eventually stopped on U.S. Route 30 west of Galt Road.

Thorsen was arrested for speeding 83/70 mph, improper driving on the shoulder of the roadway, disobey a stop sign, attempting to flee and elude, and resisting a peace officer.

He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail and released on a notice to appear.