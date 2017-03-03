Man serving time for Jackson Co. murder/kidnapping dies in prison

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a prison inmate has died at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Joseph J. Koncel had a number of chronic health conditions and died of natural causes. He was being cared for in a prison hospice room and pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. Mar. 3, 2017.

Koncel had been serving a sentence of life without parole for 1st degree kidnapping in Jackson County. His sentence began on October 24, 1997.

According to our archives, he was convicted in the beating death of Marty Budde of Bellevue. His brother, Brian Koncel was convicted of kidnapping and murder in the case.