Moline students extend a hand to Ottawa basketball

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – It was a moment of sportsmanship and solidarity in Moline Friday night.

The city of Ottawa was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday night. Friday, before Ottawa and Moline high schools faced off for a regional basketball title, the Moline school district offered the school a check to help with rebuilding efforts in the Ottawa community.

“Tonight it’s not only just about the game, it’s also about helping them out,” said Moline High School senior Kara Christiansen.

The idea to raise money for Ottawa came together late Wednesday night after Moline High School learned they would face Ottawa for a regional title Friday night.

“After the game I had several students come up and ask me if there was something we could do to help the Ottawa community,” said Moline Principal Dan McGuire.

Students collected money Thursday and Friday at lunch and said they are impressed with their classmate’s generosity.

“Kids just kept coming up and giving money and it was just awesome to see,” Christiansen said.

The high school, elementary schools and booster club all donated to the cause.

anna finch | moline high school senior

“It kind of restores your faith in humanity to see everyone come together, especially so quickly, and to raise as much as we are,” said Anna Finch, a senior at Moline High School.

Parents, coaches and players from Ottawa were overwhelmed by the districts generosity.

“Thank you, thank you so much honestly,” said students from Ottawa after Moline students offered them a check totaling $7,800.

“You know this is a school who really doesn’t know who we are yet did this wonderful thing, and I think it just really talks about the people of Moline High School and especially their students,” said Ottawa High School Athletic Director Mike Cooper.

Those from Ottawa said they are thankful for the outpouring of support.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Ottawa parent and president of their booster club, Susie Walsh. “I mean it truly is unbelievable. Speechless.”

It was all business though out on the court. Moline took the victory over Ottawa ending the team’s season.