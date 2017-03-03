Police respond to rollover accident in Des Moines County

Rollover accident

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Fire, and Burlington Fire responded to a rollover accident late Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:06 pm, first responders were dispatched to the area of US Highway 34 west of Middletown. When deputies arrived, they observed the vehicle lying on its side in the median. Multiple passers-by were holding the vehicle in place.

Police determined that the vehicle was being driven by Rebecca Siberts, 63, of Mount Pleasant. The vehicle was traveling east on US Highway 34 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled multiple times. Siberts was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital for unknown injuries.

