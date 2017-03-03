River Levels expected to crest Monday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – During February 2017 the Quad Cities experienced rapidly changing weather, as well as severe storms.

In Davenport, these fluctuating weather conditions were quickly followed by changing river levels.

Wednesday, March 1, river levels rose above 13 ft., which is considered within action level. Due to potential problems, the city of Davenport created a response plan.

The City removed docks at Marquette and Credit Island, and made sandbags available for pick-up at their Wastewater Treatment Plant. Thursday, March 2, Davenport also shut down S. Concord Dr., a street that commonly floods.

But, Public Works Director and Assistant City Manager, Nicole Gleason, said this is something residents are used to.

“Primarily the Enchanted Island are is impacted, and they’re used to what to do. They know how to contact us if they need any sandbags or support,” said Gleason. “So, this honestly is business as usual when we’re below a 16 ft. flood.”

Even though these conditions are something QC residents are used to, Gleason says they want to make sure residents feel prepared.

“The community can get a lot of information themselves, and we really encourage people to sign up for our notices, especially if they live in the impacted areas,” said Gleason. “We also have a really cool interactive map online.”

Gleason said residents can simulate the river at all the different flood stages to see what the impact could be at different phases. She said she hopes residents use these tools to stay informed.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to crest at 15.5 ft. Monday, March 6. But, after a few days of observing the changing levels, this prediction ended up being lower that originally expected.

Continue to check KWQC on-air and online for updates. QCA residents can always check the latest river levels for their area through TV-6’s website.