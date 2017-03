ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials with the Rock Island Arsenal announced on Friday, March 3, 2017 that the Government Bridge will be closed for to vehicle, pedestrian and train traffic on Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Army officials say the Corps of Engineers will be conducting emergency maintenance and repairs at Lock and Dam 15.

According to officials, there will be signs put in place to direct traffic to other area bridges.