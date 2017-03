Related Coverage UPDATE: Davenport police launch internal investigation regarding altercation at traffic stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police have released footage captured early Friday, February 27, 2017. The dashboard camera footage shows the altercation with 40-year-old Untril Overstreet.that happened after a traffic stop near near 9th and Fillmore.

Overstreet was charged with drug possession and delivery, drug tax stamp, assault on persons and interference with official acts.

Police say as of noon on Friday, March 3, 2017, he was not in custody.