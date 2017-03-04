Iowa Public Television to premiere documentary on eagles

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Public Television has announced it will premiere a documentary on eagles next week.

“The Eagles of Decorah” will premiere Wednesday and will air again on March 11.

The work takes a look into the private lives of bald eagles, featuring a family of Decorah eagles. The Decorah eagles became an internet sensation after the installation of a live webcam that provided revealing looks into their everyday lives, from hatching eggs to nurturing eaglets and learning to fly.

After a violent thunderstorm destroyed the nest in 2015, Iowa Public Television followed the efforts of the Raptor Resource Project to rebuild and restore the home of the birds.