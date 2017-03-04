Naplate and Ottawa communities look to rebuild after EF3 tornado

Naplate & Ottawa , IL (KWQC) People in the Naplate and Ottawa communities are picking up the pieces in their home towns after an EF3 tornado touched down in that area Tuesday night. The tornado destroyed dozens of homes and buildings, home owners in the community describe that day as a “nightmare.”

But the support of hundreds of volunteers have made the relief efforts so much easier for both towns. Community leaders say hundreds have volunteered to get both towns back on their feet.

Cases of water, food, and supplies were donated by hundreds of volunteers. Rachel Dutton is someone who’s appreciated the support – she and her husband

lost their home during the storm.

“It is something that you never hope to experience, and as the time goes on, it doesn’t seem to get better,” Dutton said.

She says it’s the most devastating thing anyone could ever go through.

“You know you’re under a little bit of shock afterwards, and when you finally stop moving and think about it for a few minutes it’s hard to keep moving.”

But it’s people like Sarah Nanowski who have been by community’s side through it all

“We were here within minutes after it hit, and we haven’t really left and we’re just doing what we can,” Nanowski said.

John Schultz and Joe Vanlynch have also done what they can to lend a hand

“Actually right across the street here we have a friend that needed our help, when we came and saw all the destruction and all the torn down trees we just wanted to do our best to help out around the area,” Schultz said.

They say it’s the closeness of the area that made volunteering an easy decision.

“You know we’re a small community, we all work hard we just all love each other, and you know we pull together and when times are good, and when times are bad even more so,” said Nanowski.

Doing whatever they can, whenever they can. Two towns, one family, down, but not out.

“You know a couple of these house will come down, but i can guarantee they’ll be up faster than you’ll even realize ,a little bump in the road maybe, we’ll be back.”