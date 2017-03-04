trump-supporters-gather-in-davenport-saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – March 4 Trump rallies were held across the nation Saturday in support of President Donald Trump, including one in the Quad Cities at Davenport Guns. There were more than 200 people there.

“You came here today because you were moved to come here and to tell Donald Trump you keep doing what you said you’d do in the campaign,” Jeff Kaufmann, Chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, said.

As those people showed their support for President Trump, they also reflect on what their president has done for the country less than six weeks in.

“We all love our country and just want the best for it,” Stan Smith, of DeWitt said.

“People are sometimes surprised that he’s doing exactly what he said he was going to do and I’m thrilled that he is,” Bob Quast of Blue Grass said.

Along side his furry friend, Mr. Bentley, Quast says he believes President Trump is right on track. That’s why he wants to see more people give him a chance.

“He is our president, every one of us whether you want to accept it or not and I think he’s doing the things that will make everybody’s lives better,” Quast said.

Moving forward, Kaufmann says he hopes to see more respect shown towards their president.

“Republicans showed deference to Barack Obama as the Commander-in-Chief, that’s all we’re asking for, respect for the office,” Kaufmann said.

Smith agrees.

“I just pray to God that we can all get together and be Americans again without the division and the fighting and bring us together,” Smith said.

Rally officials said there was one protester outside the event, but they left shortly after it began.

During the rally people were also asked to write postcards to President Trump to their show their support for him. They request that people mail them out on March 15 to The White House at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. Washington, D.C. 20500.