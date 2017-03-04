DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The Women’s Health and Lifestyle Fair is underway.

Over 100 vendors are stationed throughout the Rivercenter. The featured guest is Jen Widerstrom from America’s Biggest Loser. She will speak from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM and then will be signing her books and autographs at the KWQC booth from 2 PM to 3 PM.

The annual event is put on with the help of UnityPoint Health- Trinity. KWQC talent will be at the KWQC booth today. You can come out and meet the crew.

Also new this year is an Honor Flight Thank You station. It will be located next to the KWQC booth. This year we are collecting letters of thanks for veterans to read on an upcoming Honor Flight. Bring a letter with you, or write one while you are there.

Come visit us at the Rivercenter today.