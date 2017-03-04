Women’s Health and Lifestyle Fair

By Published:
2017 Women's Health and Lifestyle
2017 Women's Health and Lifestyle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The Women’s Health and Lifestyle Fair is underway.

Over 100 vendors are stationed throughout the Rivercenter. The featured guest is Jen Widerstrom from America’s Biggest Loser. She will speak from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM and then will be signing her books and autographs at the KWQC booth from 2 PM to 3 PM.

The annual event is put on with the help of UnityPoint Health- Trinity. KWQC talent will be at the KWQC booth today. You can come out and meet the crew.

Also new this year is an Honor Flight Thank You station. It will be located next to the KWQC booth. This year we are collecting letters of thanks for veterans to read on an upcoming Honor Flight. Bring a letter with you, or write one while you are there.

Come visit us at the Rivercenter today.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s