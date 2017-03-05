Augustana to play Wartburg in Sweet Sixteen

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (Augustana Media Relations) — Augustana opened NCAA Division III Tournament play this past weekend with two wins in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Chrishawn Orange’s (Jacobs HS, Algonquin, Ill.) buzzer-beating three-pointer on Friday lifted the Vikings to a 77-74 win over defending national champion St. Thomas. On Saturday, Orange hit a 12-foot jumper with one second left as Augustana knocked of 22nd-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater 72-70 on the Warhawks’ home court.

Now 21-8 on the year, Coach Grey Giovanine’s squad advances to the round of 16 where it will face Wartburg (21-9) on Friday, March 10 in Holland, Michigan beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Friday’s second game between 12th-ranked Hanover (25-3) and 18th-rated Hope (23-6) on Saturday, March 11 with a trip to the final four on the line. Hope will serve as host of this weekend’s sectional.

Wartburg will be coming into Friday’s matchup off two of the more impressive wins during the first weekend of the tournament. The Knights defeated last year’s national runner-up Benedictine 92-66 on Friday, before pounding fourth-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls 76-43 on the Falcons home court Saturday. Once 14-9, Wartburg has now won seven straight, including its three-game run to the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title, which earned the Knights a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Veteran Coach Dick Peth’s squad is averaging 85.5 points per game this year and allowing an average of 80.1. Wartburg is shooting .478 from the field as a team—including .388 from three-point range—and .720 from the foul line. The Knights are minus one per game (36.7 to 37.7) on the boards, but have committed 79 fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Individually, Jordan Cannon (16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, .500 fg%, .381 3p%, 61 ast) leads the way. The 6’ 3” senior is a three-time first team All-IIAC selection. 6’ 1” sophomore Jaran Sabus (13.9 pppg, 4.1 rpg, .571 fg%, .464 3p%, .815 ft%), 6’ 3” senior Nick Webber (12.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, .793 ft%, 75 ast, 26 stl) and 6’ 4” junior Nate Woeste (11.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, .384 3p%, .830 ft%, 29 stl) also average in double figures for Peth, who has 10 players averaging more than 12 minutes per game. Webber was named to the All-IIAC second team this year, while Sabus and Woeste earned honorable mention.