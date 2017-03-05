Balloon release held to remember Rock Falls teen

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) – Three years ago, 15 year-old Matt Anderson was tragically shot and killed in an accidental shooting.

“It was the worst thing in the world,” says Nick Anderson, Matt’s younger brother.

On Sunday, the community came together to fill balloons with LED lights and then launched them into the night sky.

While the Andersons have held tributes for the past two years, this marks the first year they used lighted balloons.

Katie Anderson, Matt’s older sister, says using the light has made it her favorite yet.

“I know the balloons don’t really go to heaven,” she says. “But it just gives you the sense that maybe he’ll get them.”

Both siblings referred to their brother as one of their best friends.

“When he died it was like losing two people at once, double the pain, double the loss,” recalls Katie. “He was an amazing athlete, amazing brother, amazing son, amazing friend, anything.”

For Nick, he lost one of his greatest playmates when his brother died.

“Most brothers fight and we had our fights every once in awhile but rarely,” he remembers. “Playing sports outside, we were just the best friends.”

Such pain doesn’t ever go away, but the Anderson siblings say memorials like these give them hope.

“It just helps and it makes you stronger knowing that everybody still cares,” Katie says.

Over 200 came out to Hinders Field to take part in the balloon release, which the Andersons say makes them proud to be a part of such a close-knit community.

“It’s unreal having everybody. They just never forget him,” remarks Nick. “Even at school you see people wearing Matt Anderson t-shirts, it just means the world.”

Matt played football and basketball while a Rock Falls freshman and this is why the Andersons selected Hinders Field for the tribute.